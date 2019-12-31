Published:  01:14 AM, 31 December 2019

'Indiscipline will not be tolerated on 31st night'

-AA

Only one day left to celebrate the 31st night of December. On the occasion,  posh hotels  and  all posh clubs  in the port city will arranged a colorful programs including  musical soiree, cultural programs, cocktail party,  disco  ,DJ party , varieties of   foods, funs for kids,  reunion of  the friends and well-wishers at  respective venues.  Radison Blu, Peninsula, Agrabad, St Martin, Tower Inn, Avenue Suites, Motel Shaikat has drawn up brisk programs  on the occasion of  new year 2020.

 Meanwhile, Additional police commissioner of CMP  Ms Amena Begum  told  at a meeting of  law and order at CMP headquarters recently  said  any kinds of indiscipline will be not be tolerated and all types of outside programs.

All types of cultural events have been prohibited on 31st night .She disclosed that   2 500   Police and RAB forces will be deployed in important key positions of the city including Patenga sea beach to resist any indiscipline. No outside programs to celebrate the 31st night will be allowed rather inside programs of the hotels and clubs.

A senior police official of CMP said, check post will be setup in key points in the city from 30th night for tightening the security measures. Special check posts to be set up at shah Amanat Bridge point, Kalurghat and Madunaghat bridge point to check the suspected persons. About 800 police forces will be deployed in Patenga and Parki beach to avoid any nuisances and to resist the  unsocial activities .

Meanwhile Deputy police commissioner(Detective) AS Mostain told BSS that  law enforcers will  severely check of any  influx of  drugs like wine, heroine, yabas etc  through  surface and hence  security posts   will be set up  in key entry posts to the city. He said RAB forces will cautiously monitor the city areas specifically in main   positions. Security personnel will be deployed in major star hotels and club in plain clothes .

He also mentioned that   suspecting the influx of drugs consignment in the city, CMP detective team recovered a big challan of  foreign wine of 200 bottles from Kotwali area on December 25 last. He also suspecting that the drug peddlers will try to bring the drugs items in the city aimed at selling to the consumers in a higher prices on 31st night.

