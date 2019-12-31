'Indiscipline will not be tolerated on 31st night'

Check post will be setup in key points in the port city from 30th night for tightening the security measures. Special check post to be set up at Shah Amanat Bridge point, Kalurghat and Madunaghat bridge point to check the suspected persons. -AA

Only one day left to celebrate the 31st night of December. On the occasion, posh hotels and all posh clubs in the port city will arranged a colorful programs including musical soiree, cultural programs, cocktail party, disco ,DJ party , varieties of foods, funs for kids, reunion of the friends and well-wishers at respective venues. Radison Blu, Peninsula, Agrabad, St Martin, Tower Inn, Avenue Suites, Motel Shaikat has drawn up brisk programs on the occasion of new year 2020.





Meanwhile, Additional police commissioner of CMP Ms Amena Begum told at a meeting of law and order at CMP headquarters recently said any kinds of indiscipline will be not be tolerated and all types of outside programs.





All types of cultural events have been prohibited on 31st night .She disclosed that 2 500 Police and RAB forces will be deployed in important key positions of the city including Patenga sea beach to resist any indiscipline. No outside programs to celebrate the 31st night will be allowed rather inside programs of the hotels and clubs.







A senior police official of CMP said, check post will be setup in key points in the city from 30th night for tightening the security measures. Special check posts to be set up at shah Amanat Bridge point, Kalurghat and Madunaghat bridge point to check the suspected persons. About 800 police forces will be deployed in Patenga and Parki beach to avoid any nuisances and to resist the unsocial activities .







Meanwhile Deputy police commissioner(Detective) AS Mostain told BSS that law enforcers will severely check of any influx of drugs like wine, heroine, yabas etc through surface and hence security posts will be set up in key entry posts to the city. He said RAB forces will cautiously monitor the city areas specifically in main positions. Security personnel will be deployed in major star hotels and club in plain clothes .





He also mentioned that suspecting the influx of drugs consignment in the city, CMP detective team recovered a big challan of foreign wine of 200 bottles from Kotwali area on December 25 last. He also suspecting that the drug peddlers will try to bring the drugs items in the city aimed at selling to the consumers in a higher prices on 31st night.

