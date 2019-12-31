Duterte tells troubled media conglomerate owners to sell out

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday told owners of a media conglomerate that has drawn his ire to sell the company ahead of the network's franchise expiry.





The mercurial leader has a rocky relationship with the media, especially with those critical of his bloody anti-narcotics campaign, and he has threatened numerous times to block the franchise extension of ABS-CBN Corp.





"This ABS, your contract will expire, and you try to renew. I don't know what will happen to you," Duterte said in a speech before earthquake victims in the southern province of North Cotabato.





The broadcast franchise of ABS-CBN, the country's largest media conglomerate with dozens of local and national radio and television stations covering news, entertainment and public affairs, will expire in March 2020. "If I were you, just sell it," Duterte said of the network, which he had accused of not airing his paid advertisement during the presidential race in 2016.







--Reuters, Manila



