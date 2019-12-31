Kangana Ranaut speaks about women empowerment

Kangana Ranaut has been a symbol for women empowerment as she has spoken about it at various occasions. The actress is always seen voicing her opinions fearlessly. Recently, when asked to define women empowerment according to her, she said, "I think everybody has a different definition of women empowerment in their minds.







I have heard some very successful women justifying the pay disparity in the film industry. I have read in interviews and articles that actresses being okay with their male counterparts getting more money for a project, giving excuses that they bring more to the table. Some even say that an actress has a lesser shelf life. So, if you do not feel empowered, nobody can make you feel empowered.







You have to feel like an equal. You should feel that you are equal to others, you also have the same pancreas, same hearts, same kidneys, same eyes and other parts. So, also think that you are equal to others.





Half of the battle is lost when you think that you do not deserve a certain thing. So, I feel that you are as empowered as you think you are," the actress added. Kangana Ranaut had turned director this year with her periodic drama film Manikarnika will be coming back with the film Panga with director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari will be hitting the screens on 24 January, 2020.







--- Ekta Varma



