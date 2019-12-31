Mushroom: A promising crop for Bangladesh





Mushroom and its nutritional and medicinal value: Mushroom, the non-green fungal plant, comprises a large heterogeneous group having various shapes, sizes, appearance and edibility and is recognized as the alternate source of good quality protein, vitamins and minerals.





It is capable of producing the highest quantity of protein per unit area and time from the worthless agro-wastes and is the source of extra ordinary power and virility. Mushroom contains appreciable amount of potassium, phosphorus, copper and iron.







The detrimental cholesterol is absent in mushroom but necessary ergo sterol is present. The present nutritional status of Bangladesh is a matter of great concern and most of our people have been suffering from malnutrition. Mushrooms can solve the problems of malnutrition to some extent. Mushrooms have medicinal properties like anti-cancerous, anti-cholesterol and anti-timorous activities and are useful against diabetes, ulcer and lungs diseases.







Socio-economic condition of Bangladesh and role of mushroom: Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries of the world, where 1090 persons live in one square kilometer. Geographical area of Bangladesh is about 147,570 square kilometer out of which about 8.5 million hectares are cultivable land. But every year the cropland is shrinking for human settlement.





It is estimated that the growing population pressure will use up 50 percent of the country's cultivable land by 2025. The economy of Bangladesh is mainly agro-based. Nearly all the arable areas of the country have been brought under the plough and further agricultural expansion is almost impossible. On the other hand, the unemployed population in our country is 2.68 million out of which 1.33 million is female.







Mushroom cultivation is labor intensive but land saving short duration crop, can be welcomed by the poor farmers of Bangladesh, as it is a profitable agribusiness. The technology of artificial cultivation of mushroom is somewhat recent innovation and incorporation of this non-conventional crop in existing agricultural system can help in improving the social as well as economic status of the small farmers.





Moreover, crop diversification and changes of food habit is an urgent need to improve our national health. Mushroom cultivation does not compete with other crops, can be grown in homestead with the active participation of family members specially the female members. The agricultural and other wastes can be used as substrates. Thus it can be produced in large quantity within a short time, provides large quantity of proteins per unit area and can provide income generating source in unemployed sector.







Environmental condition of Bangladesh and suitability of mushroom cultivation: Bangladesh enjoys a salubrious climate without the extremes of either summer or winter. The temperature of the country ranges 10-260 C in winter and 24-360 C in summer and the relative humidity ranges from 62 to 88%. The environmental factors of the country are suitable for the production of different mushrooms species. Straw, Milky and Reishi mushroom can be grown in summer, Shiitake and Button can be grown in winter and Oyster and Ear mushroom can be grown round the year.







Availability of mushroom substrate and mushroom production: At least 50 million metric tons of straws of rice and wheat are being produced in Bangladesh. Of this straw, using only 15% (7.5 million metric tons), 7.5 million metric tons of mushrooms can be produced in unproductive land of Bangladesh; the economic value of which is about 15 thousand core taka. For using this amount of straw for mushroom production, no feed crises will be taken place for ruminant. Moreover, huge amount other agro wastes, sawdust, waste paper, etc. are available in Bangladesh which can be used for mushroom production.





The important mushrooms species and their key attribute which are being commercially cultivated in Bangladesh:

Oyster mushroom: Oyster mushroom is a subtropical mushroom and most suitable for year round production in Bangladesh. It grows in wide range of temperature on different agro wastes available in our country. The biological efficiency of this mushroom is more than 100%. Its growth is fast and is less prone to diseases and competitor mould than other mushrooms. It is easy to grow and its cost of production is low.





Post-harvest processing particularly dehydration is easy and is most suitable for rural areas. The poor people can start its production with low investment and can bring them above poverty line and also can improve their socioeconomic status. Five varieties of this mushroom have already been released from Mushroom Development Institute (MDI), the former National Mushroom Development and Extension Centre (NAMDEC), Savar, Dhaka. They are NAMDEC Oyster mushroom 1, NAMDEC Oyster mushroom 2, NAMDEC Oyster mushroom 3, NAMDEC Oyster mushroom 4 and NAMDEC Oyster mushroom 5.





Milky mushroom: Milky mushroom is suitable for cultivation in the summer of Bangladesh when temperature is too high. It is an excellent mushroom with attractive milky white color and long shelf life. It grows on a wide range of agricultural wastes. The biological efficiency of the mushroom is more than 100%. One variety of this mushroom, NAMDEC milky mushroom 1 has been released from MDI.





Shiitake Mushroom: Shiitake mushroom is becoming more popular in the world due to its flavour and medicinal values. It is expected that more countries will take up the cultivation of this mushroom and it could surpass the Agaricusbisporus production near future due to its demand. The biological efficiency of this mushroom is about 70% in Bangladesh.





One variety of this mushroom, NAMDEC Shiitake mushroom 1 has been released from MDI. Straw Mushroom: The cultivation of this mushroom is suitable in hot period i. e., summer and rainy seasons of Bangladesh. This mushroom can be grown up to 400C temperature. Its flavour is excellent and cropping cycle is shortest. This mushroom grows well on pasteurized paddy straw without supplement and its biological efficiency is about 30% in Bangladesh.







Button mushroom: World leading mushroom. It can be cultivated in Bangladesh in semi controlled condition during winter only. It can be cultivated throughout the year under total controlled condition in industrial scale. The biological efficiency of this mushroom in semi controlled condition is about 13%.







Reishi mushroom (Ganodermalucidum): This mushroom have gained wide popularity in China, Japan, North America and Other parts of the world. It is consumed worldwide as a health tonic and as a dietary supplement. One variety of this mushroom, NAMDEC Reishi mushroom 1 has released from MDI.







Ear Mushroom: This mushroom is also being popularized in Bangladesh. It can be cultivated round the year in our country.







Conclusion: As mushroom is a nutritious and delicious food having medicinal value and it does not require any fertile land, chemical and huge capital for cultivation. So, it can be welcomed by the landless poor unemployed section of people for cultivation and all section of people for consumption in Bangladesh.



The writer is a Deputy Director,

Mushroom Development Institute,

Department of Agricultural Extension, Savar, Dhaka





---Dr. Nirod Chandra Sarker



