Ex-Foreign Secy Muazzem Ali passes away





Former Foreign Secretary and immediate-past High Commissioner to India Syed Muazzem Ali breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital on Monday due to old age complications. He was 75. Syed Muazzem Ali is survived by wife and two sons. Born on July 18, 1944 in Sylhet, he joined the Pakistan Foreign Service in 1968.





Muazzem Ali retired from a distinguished career in Diplomatic Service in December 2001 during the caretaker government. He served as Bangladesh High Commissioner to India from September 2014 to November last. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina appointed him after retirement. Muazzem Ali left New Delhi on December 19 on successful completion of his tenure of five years.





While serving in the Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC in 1971, Ali declared his allegiance to the government of Bangladesh. As a founding member of the Bangladesh Mission in Washington DC, Muazzem Ali was active in the lobbying process for political support for Bangladesh's independence.





After the independence, he was directly involved in working towards US recognition of Bangladesh as well as the US, World Bank and UN participation in the massive reconstructions efforts in war-ravaged Bangladesh. As foreign secretary, Muazzem Ali worked for the peaceful resolution of conflicts in the South Asian region and beyond.





Since Bangladesh was the chairman of the LDC group at that time, Ali coordinated the move that led to duty-free and quota-free access of LDC exports to the EU at the Third UN LDC Conference.





He also worked for the emergence of Bangladesh as the largest troop contributor to UN Peace keeping operations.

Ali was Bangladesh Ambassador to Bhutan (1991-1992), Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Turkmenistan (1995-1998), France and Portugal (1998-2000). He was also Consul General in Jeddah (1988-1991) during the Gulf War.





President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam expressed deep shock at the death of Syed Muazzem Ali. In separate messages, they also conveyed deep sympathy to his bereaved family members and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.





In his condolence message, Abdul Hamid said Muazzem Ali's death is an irreparable loss to the country. "The nation will remember him for long with due respect." The premier also recalled the immense contribution of Ambassador Ali during the country's War of Liberation in the diplomatic front.





Dr Abdul Momen said the nation will remember Ali with due respect for his contributions during the Liberation War.

He said Muazzem Ali, was close to Dr Momen's family and performed his duties skillfully as a diplomat. Shahriar Alam said Ali returned to work after his retirement at the call of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and completed his assignment just 10 days ago.





Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted saying, "Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of former High Commissioner Syed Muazzem Ali. He was a good friend and strong partner for so many of us. Our thoughts are with Tuhfa and family."





Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited the Combined Military Hospital to see Syed Muazzem Ali.

Sheikh Hasina went to the CMH around 2:00 pm, talked to the family members of Muazzem Ali, including his wife, and consoled them.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed, PM's Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman were present.





