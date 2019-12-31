EC wants no transfer of officials before city polls

The Election Commissioner (EC) has asked the Cabinet Secretary not to transfer any government official or employee without its consent ahead of the two Dhaka city corporation elections slated for January 30 next.





Senior Secretary of the EC Md Alamgir on Monday sent a letter to the Cabinet Secretary for not transferring any officials till end of 15 days of gazette publication of election results of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) as the election schedules have already been declared.







The letter read that required number of presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and polling officers will be recruited from autonomous, government and non-governmental organizations for conducting the election related activities properly.





Teachers from different levels of government and government approved educational institutions also will be tasked in the election, it continued, adding required number of magistrate and members of law enforcement agencies also will be deployed to law and order during the elections, reports BSS.





As per the Rule 89 of the Electoral Code, officials recruited for the election duties cannot be transferred till 15 days of publishing the election results, the letter read.





Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda announced the schedule at his office on December 22. According to the polls schedule, the last date for filing nomination papers is December 31.





The returning officers will scrutinize the nomination papers on January 2, and the last date for withdrawing candidacy is January 9.

