Kamrun Nahar new Info Secretary

Women and Children Affairs Secretary Kamrun Nahar has been made the Secretary to the Ministry of Information. The Ministry of Public Administration issued a circular to this end on Monday.





A 1984 batch BCS (Information) cadre officer, Kamrun Nahar served different ministries and departments in various capacities before her new assignment. The positions she held include Principal Information Officer at Press Information Department, Director General at Directorate of Mass Communication, Bangladesh Film Archive and Department of Films and Publications, and Vice-chairman of Bangladesh Film Censor Board.





Hailing from Brahmanbaria, Kamrun Nahar did her BSS (Hons) and MSS in Social Welfare in 1982 and 1983 respectively from the University of Dhaka. She secured first class third position in the BSS exams.

Kamrun Nahar also did her Post-graduate Diploma in journalism from the National University.





Leave Your Comments