DNCC Mayor Atiqul resigns to contest next polls

Atiqul Islam, the mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), resigned from his post as he is going to take part in the upcoming city election for the same post with Awami League ticket. He sent his resignation letter to the Local Government Ministry through the DNCC secretary on Monday. On Saturday, Awami League nominated him as the party mayoral candidate for the upcoming DNCC polls, reports







UNB. Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, the MP of Dhaka-10 constituency, resigned from parliament on Saturday as the ruling party picked him as its mayoral candidate for the elections to the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

The elections to the DNCC and DSCC will be held on January 30 next.







As per the schedule, the deadline for the submission of nomination is December 31, while the date for scrutinizing nomination papers is January 2 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is January 9. The entire elections will be held using electronic voting machines (EVMs) instead of traditional ballot papers.







The last elections to both the city corporations of the capital were held on April 28, 2015. Sayeed Khokon and Annisul Huq were elected DSCC mayor and DNCC mayor respectively.







Following the death of DNCC mayor Annisul Huq, the by-election to the DNCC mayoral post was held in February 2019, when Atiqul Islam was elected the DNCC mayor.





