Will assist new mayor: Sayeed Khokon

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sayeed Khokon, who failed to secure the nomination for the next mayoral run from Awami League, on Monday said he will assist the new mayor with his experiences. "Whoever be the new mayor securing citizen's votes, I'll assist him with my experiences," he said.







He made the remarks at Nagar Bhabanin in the city, a day after AL's declaration of nominations for the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and DSCC polls.







Claiming himself a successful mayor, Khokon said a man can make mistakes while doing works for 10 years. "My success is not negligible even though I had made some mistakes." "I expect the new mayor to implement the tasks which I couldn't complete," said Khokon adding that one cannot do everything, reports UNB.





Giving consent to the party decision, Khokon said," I accept the decision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as she's my guardian next to my father. "





On Sunday, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names of DNCC incumbent Mayor M Atiqul Islam and Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, MP as candidates to contest to DNCC and DSCC polls respectively. He also declared the names of party-nominated councilor candidates for the two city corporations.





