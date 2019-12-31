Cop-LDA clash leaves 50 injured in city

LDA leaders and activists were locked in a clash with law enforcers in Dhaka on Monday. -Jahidul Islam/AA

At least 50 people have been injured in a clash between police and leaders and activists of the Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) during a procession of the political combine in the capital.





The LDA brought out the procession towards the Prime Minister's Office on Monday in protest against what they say the farcical general election held on December 30 in 2019. The injured include Ganosamghati Andolan chief coordinator Zonayed Saki. Police picked up four LDA activists, including Shriful Anwar, Rubaet Al Sagar and Tanim -- during the clash.





The LDA, an alliance of eight left-leaning political parties observed December 30 as 'Black Day' and held countrywide protest to mark the day. After the clash, the combine announced countrywide demonstration for Tuesday protesting the 'police attack'. Centrally it will hold a rally in front of the National Press Club at 4:00pm, it said in press release.







On Monday, the LDA held a protest rally in front of the Press Club and then started their march towards PM Office.

Police swung to action to stop the demonstrators who began the march with black flags first from near the Kadam Foara, then in front of the High Court main gate.







Police could finally stop them near Matshya Bhaban making fence barricade and charged batons to disburse them. Ganosamghati chief coordinator Zonayed Saki, Revolutionary Workers Party general secretary Saiful Huq, garment workers' leaders Monzur Moin and Monika Khaled, student leader Nasir Uddin Prince, hawker leaders Hazrat Ali, Susmita Morium and Sumaia Soma and other activists of different left political parties were wounded. Some of the wounded were admitted to DMCH and others were released after giving primary medical treatment.





Leave Your Comments