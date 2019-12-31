Cold-related ailments affect 5,876 people

A number of children got admitted with cold-related ailments to city's Shishu Hospital on Monday. -Jahidul Islam/AA

Various cold-related diseases have affected 5,876 people across the country in the last 24 hours, the government said.

Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 922 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection.





Another 2,028 were treated for diarrhea, and 2,926 for other diseases including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases, and fever.





Fifty deaths were reported across the country between November 1 and December 29 due to cold-related diseases.

Panchagarh's Tetulia continued to shiver in bone-chilling cold as the area's temperature plummeted to 5 degrees Celsius on Monday morning.





Tetulia recorded 4.5C degreed on Sunday, the lowest in this season. The last border town in Bangladesh's north is one of the worst affected by cold every year.





The extreme weather has thrown normal life into disarray. The Met Office on Sunday said temperature across Bangladesh will rise gradually from Tuesday but the mercury will fall again after rain, which is likely to occur in the first week of January.

