Iran denies involvement in attack on U.S. forces in Iraq









Iran on Monday denied involvement in recent deadly attack on the U.S. forces in Iraq, Press TV reported.





The Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiee said that "we strongly deny any role in attacks on the U.S. forces" in Iraq.





"This unsubstantiated U.S. claim cannot justify the bombing and killing of people in violation of international regulations," Rabiee was quoted as saying.





Rabiee said that the U.S. attack was another proof of its "destructive" role in the region, particularly in Iraq, and it once again showed that "as long as the U.S. keeps its uncalled-for presence in Iraq and Syria, peace will be unattainable for all."





On Sunday, the U.S. military launched deadly airstrikes on three locations in Iraq and two in Syria controlled by Kata'ib Hezbollah paramilitary group in Iraq.

