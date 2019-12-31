Syria condemns U.S. airstrikes in Iraq









The Syrian Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned the U.S. airstrikes that targeted positions of an Iran-backed military group in Iraq.





In a statement, the ministry said the U.S. attack was a "bloody" one against Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces.





The Syrian ministry also demanded the U.S. to stop interfering in the domestic affairs of Iraq, voicing the Syrian government's support to the Iraqi government and people.





On Sunday, the U.S. military launched deadly airstrikes on locations controlled by Kata'ib Hezbollah in Iraq and Syria.





"The targets included weapons storage facilities and command posts that were used to attack American and partner forces in Iraq," said Jonathan Hoffman, Pentagon spokesman.

