Rain likely across country on Thursday, Friday









Rain is likely to occur across the country, including the capital, on Thursday and Friday, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Tuesday.





“Rain is likely to occur in Dhaka and other parts of the country on Thursday night and on Friday,” said Meteorologist Arif adding that the sky will remain cloudy from Wednesday.





Meanwhile, the lowest temperature 5.2˚C was recorded at Tetulia in Panchagarh district n Tuesday morning, which indicates a slight improvement from the last two days’ temperature.





“It was recorded at 9am,” Md Arif Hossain of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department told UNB.





Temperature in Tetulia was recorded at 5 C on Monday, 4.5 C on Sunday, which was the lowest in this season.













On January 8 last year, the mercury plummeted to 2.6C in Tetulia, the lowest-ever recorded temperature in Bangladesh’s history.





UNB Panchagarh correspondent reported that cold related diseases increased after fall of mercury in the last few days.





The number of new patients’ admission to hospitals was low but people are thronging to the upazila hospitals for primary treatment of cold related diseases in the district.





Data released by the government on Monday showed that 2,373 people were affected by cold-related diseases in the district between November 1 and December 29.





Cold-related diseases caused the death of 10 people in Panchagarh during this period.





Panchangarh has a population of 5,44,746, according to government data. The district administration said it distributed about 40,000 blankets so far but the cold-affected people say the number is scant.

