German parliament parties face sharp drop in large donations









Parties represented in the Bundestag faced a sharp drop in large donations as the total amount decreased from around 3 million euros to more than one million euros in 2019, according to official data published on Monday.





In 2019, the governing Christian Democratic Union (CDU) had only received around 335,000 euros in large donations. In 2018, the party had received about one million euros in large donations.





As in the previous year, the party AfD did not receive a single donation exceeding 50,000 euros, according to the data.





Germany's political parties are mainly financed by public funds based on election results, membership fees as well as donations.





Germany's Green party called for a "change in party financing", the party's Britta Hasselmann told the German news agency (dpa). "We are calling for more transparency, clear legal regulations for party sponsoring and stricter publication requirements for donations." (1 euro = 1.12 U.S. dollars)

