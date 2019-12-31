Girls outshine boys in JSC, JDC exams





Girls performed better than boys in this year’s Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) examinations.





The pass rate of female students is 88.64 percent while that of boys is 87.03 percent.





A total of 45,883 girls obtained highest grade GPA-5 while the number is 32,546 in case of boys.





This year, a total of 14,06,253 girl students appeared in the examinations against 11,95,800 boys. The number of girl examinees was 210,453 higher than their male counterparts.





The results of this year’s JSC and JDC examinations were published on Tuesday with a pass rate 87.90 percent.

