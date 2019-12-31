Jute mills workers’ hunger strike rolls into third day





Workers of nine state-owned jute mills in Khulna and Jashore continued their fast-unto-death for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.





They are trying to force the government to accept their 11-point demand, including implementation of the wage commission and payment of regular wages.





About 50,000 workers of Star, Platinum, Crescent, Alim, Eastern, Daulatpur and Khalishpur jute mills in Khulna and JJI and Carpeting jute mills in Jashore took position in front of the mills in the morning.





Workers of nine state-owned jute millshad gone on work abstention and observed fast-unto-death from December 10 to December 13.





Abdur Sattar, 55, a worker of Platinum Jute Mills, died at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) during the strike on December 12.





Later the workers postponed their hunger strike until December 17 upon assurance from the state minister for labour of fulfilling their demands.





On December 27, Collective Bargaining Agents (CBAs) and non-CBA Songram Parishad leaders announced to resume hunger strike unto death from a meeting held in the city as the promise was not fulfilled.





The protesters’demands include cancellation of public-private ownership of jute mills, allotting necessary fund for jute sector and others.













Leave Your Comments