As many as 5 sailors were missing while a fishing boat sank on Sunday off the Atlantic coast of Moroccan city of Safi, local authorities said on Monday.





The fishing boat "Boualam" left the port of Safi Sunday dawn with five sailors on board, before it capsized in the middle of the sea.





According to the same source, elements of the Moroccan Gendarmerie and a rescue unit are still searching the region.





