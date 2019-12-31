Tk 767cr to be spent to upgrade Mongla Seaport

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Tuesday cleared seven projects involving Tk 4,460 crore, including Tk 767 crore to upgrade Mongla Seaport.

The approval came from the weekly Ecnec meeting held at the NEC conference room with Ecnec Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

“Today, the meeting approved a total of seven projects involving Tk 4,460.54 crore,” said Planning Minister MA Mannan while briefing reporters after the meeting.

Of the total cost, Tk 4,346.40 crore will come from the state coffer while the remaining Tk 114.14 crore from the own funds of two organisations concerned -- Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) Ltd and Rajshahi City Corporation.

Among the seven approved projects, three are new and four are revised ones.

About the project of Procurement of Ancillary Vessels for Mongla Port, the minister said the Mongla Port Authority will implement the project spending Tk 767.25 crore by June 2022.

The objectives of the project are to create a safe channel for Mongla port, handle seagoing ships properly and conduct emergency rescue operation during disaster and inclement weather.

The main operations under the project include procurement of one pilot mother vessel, two tugboats, one search and rescue vessel, one survey and research vessel and one buoy-laying vessel, according to the factsheet of the Planning Commission.

The Prime Minister said all kinds of bulk goods should be transshipped through Mongla Port, MA Mannan told the journalists.

According to the Planning Commission, Mongla Port has a bright prospect of handling around 1200 ships annually. So, it is essential to ensure proper navigability of 145 kilometres channel of the port throughout the year.

Two other fresh projects are Capacity Building of Livestock Services Department with spending Tk 220.59 crore and Establishment of Institutes of Livestock Science and Technology in Sylhet, Lalmonirhat and Barishal with Tk 191.38 crore.

Ecnec approved the first revision of the Power Grid Network Strengthening Project under PGCB with the additional cost of Tk 623 crore. Now the project cost has increased to Tk 14,326.29 crore from the original cost of 13,703.31 crore, while its implementation period has been extended up to June, 2024 from June 2021.

Three other revised projects are Drainage System Construction (3rd phase) to remove waterlogging from Rajshahi City (1st revised) Project with an additional cost of Tk 56.57 crore, Borderline Road Construction in Mymensingh and Netrakona (1st revised) project with an additional cost of Tk 102.27 crore, and Land Development including Sanitary Landfill Extension in Matuail (1st revised) with an additional cost of Tk 819.68 crore.