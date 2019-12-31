Tabith, Ishraque file nomination papers

Two BNP mayoral candidates --Tabith Awal and Ishraque Hossain -- for the upcoming elections to Dhaka north and south city corporations submitted their nomination papers to the Election Commission on Tuesday.

Tabith along with party senior leaders, including Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, submitted the nomination paper to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) polls returning office Abul Kashem at Agargaon around 2pm.

Talking to reporters, Tabith said the Election Commission should not use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the polls to avoid controversies.

He also he has a doubt whether the election will be free and fair. “People also have many questions about the election as they aren’t sure whether they’ll be able to cast votes and their votes will be counted.”

Tabith, however, said he will remain there in the election race till the last moment unlike the last DNCC polls. “We’re forced to boycott the last election due to the prevailing situation. We’ll be there in the race till the final moment this time.”

He said they will try to hold a dialogue with the Election Commission to share their observations so that city polls can be held in a credible manner.

BNP’s Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayoral candidate Ishraque Hossain submitted his nomination form to retuning office Abdul Baten at his temporary office at Sadeque Hossain Khoka Community Centre in the city’s Gopibagh area.

He was accompanied by BNP’s DSCC candidate last time Mirza Abbas, his wife Afroza Abbas, and former deputy mayor of Dhaka Abdus Salam.

Talking to reporters, Ishraque said the city dwellers have got united centring the election as the country is going through a critical time. “We’ll tackle the situation with united efforts, and ensure our victory.”

He said the Election Commission has got a second chance to earn people’s confidence in the upcoming city polls as the commission lost it in the last general election.

On Saturday, BNP nomination board picked Ishraque and Tabith as its mayoral candidates for the city polls.

Tabith, a BNP executive member and son of party vice-chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo, also contested the DNCC election in 2015.

Ishraque is a member of BNP and son of former mayor of undivided Dhaka city Sadeque Hossain Khoka.

The elections to the Dhaka South and North city corporations will be held on January next 30, according to a schedule announced by the Election Commission.

As per the schedule, the deadline for the submission of nomination is December 31, while the date for scrutinising nomination papers is January 2 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is January 9.

The entire election will be held using electronic voting machines (EVMs) instead of traditional ballot papers.