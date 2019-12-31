Published:  07:54 PM, 31 December 2019

Girl ‘commits suicide’ after failing in JSC examination

A girl who failed in the Junior School Certificate (JSC) examination reportedly committed suicide at her house in Kaunia area of the district town on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sahida Akhter, 14, student of Barishal Government Girl High School and daughter of Shahin Hawlader.

Sub-inspector Nazmul Islam, duty officer of Barishal Sher-e Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMC), said after getting her results, Sahida tried to hang herself from the ceiling fan of his room with a scarf around 1pm.

Later, her family members rescued Sahida and rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her dead, he said.


