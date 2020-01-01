Diner Sheshe

"I wanted to be a Youtuber when I was growing up. Ever since I was young, I was interested in all things art. In particular, I was fascinated with sand art. I always loved the creativity that went into it and wanted to make videos on it. Due to my inclination towards the arts, I was also drawn to architecture. In fact, I had decided very well in advance that I would pick that as the focus of my undergraduate studies. My parents had something else in mind though. They wanted me to be a civil engineer. According to them, it was harder for someone to make a career studying architecture than it was studying civil engineering. But I was ready to fight them. I did well enough in the admission tests to be able to choose between the two. In the end, it came down to a decision that I had to take. And I had one month to do it. During that entire month, I was convinced that I was picking architecture, that nothing could change my mind. However, on the very last day, I was practically forced to back-pedal on my decision and pick civil engineering instead. So, here I am now, in my third year of studies towards a bachelor's in civil engineering. Am I happy with how everything turned out? In the beginning, I for sure wasn't. But as time went by, I realized that things aren't always so simple. As much as I would've loved to be an architect, I couldn't have gone through with it if it meant my parents' dissatisfaction. I really want my parents to be happy. And if I have to make certain sacrifices along the way for that to happen, so be it. Maybe after all this is done, I'll see smiles on their faces. Then it will all be worth it."

Humans of BUET, Fb

