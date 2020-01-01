Nur moves to private hospital

Vice-president (VP) of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) Nurul Haque Nur is being shifted from Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) to a private hospital for better treatment on Tuesday. -UNB

Getting released from Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), Vice-president (VP) of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) Nurul Haque Nur moved to a private hospital in the capital on Tuesday.





Hasan Al Mamun, convener of Bangladesh General Students' Rights Protection Council, said Nur has been shifted to the hospital for better treatment. He, however, refused to disclose the name of the hospital for security reason, reports UNB.





DMCH Director Brigadier General AKM Nasir Uddin said they have released Nur as per the recommendations of the 13-member medical board as his condition improved. "He (Nur) was discharged on Monday night and he left the hospital on Tuesday morning," he said, adding that if he needs further treatment, their door is always open. On December 22, Ducsu VP Nurul Haque Nur and 27 of his associates were injured in an attack allegedly by activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League and Muktijuddha Mancha on the Dhaka University campus.

