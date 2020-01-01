Nicaragua releases dozens of political prisoners

Jesus Tefel and Olama Hurtado take a selfie with members of the Nicaraguan Civic Alliance after their release from "El Chipote" prison, where they were held for delivering water to hunger-striking mothers of political prisoners. -AFP

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government on Monday released 91 opposition prisoners held following a deadly crackdown on 2018 protests in the Central American country. Among those released was Belgian-born student leader Amaya Coppens, her family and a local rights organization said.





The Interior Ministry said a total of 91 "opponents" had been released under what it called a "special family coexistence program". Vice President Rosario Murillo, who is also Ortega's wife, said the move showed the government was seeking to "contribute to reconciliation" following more than a year of opposition protest against his rule.





Regime forces and pro-government militias have been blamed for more than 300 deaths since April last year, when protests against Ortega mushroomed into an uprising that was brutally suppressed. Critics accuse Ortega, a former rebel hero who has been in power since 2007, of running a repressive dictatorship. He was most recently elected in 2016 for a mandate that would keep him in office until 2021.





Coppens was arrested in mid-November for being part of a group of volunteers trying to deliver water to hunger-striking mothers of political prisoners.





"I feel a mixture of joy to see my family and anger to see how my two brothers were attacked a few days ago," Coppens told AFP shortly after arriving at her home in the northern town of Esteli. She said her brothers had been attacked by armed groups during a peaceful protest. Coppens, 25 who has been jailed twice in the last two years for her part in anti-government protests -- said she will continue to demand "freedom, justice and democracy for Nicaragua." - AFP, Managua





