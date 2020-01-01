Thousands flee to beaches as fires encircle Australian towns

The blazes in Australia have destroyed more than 1,000 homes and scorched well over three million hectares (7.4 million acres), an area bigger than Belgium. -Reuters

Thousands of holidaymakers and locals were forced to flee to beaches in fire-ravaged southeast Australia Tuesday, as deadly blazes ripped through popular tourist areas and cut off several towns. In fire-encircled seaside communities along a 200-kilometre (135-mile) strip of coast, terrified people -- wrapped in blankets and make-shift facemasks -- sought refuge near the water.





Some with boats even took to the sea in near-darkness, hoping to find safety, as one of the worst days yet in Australia's months-long bushfire crisis prompted the military to be deployed. In a brutal 24 hours, three people have died, five more are unaccounted for, and scores of properties were feared destroyed as flames reached well-populated towns like Batemans Bay, normally bursting with visitors during Australia's summer holidays.





"We've got literally hundreds, thousands of people up and down the coast, taking refuge on the beaches" and in surf clubs, said Shane Fitzsimmons, commissioner of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service. "The roads are closed going west. The roads are closed going south. The roads are closed going north," he said, but added that a cool front had swept across the coast, "considerably" moderating many fires. Still some four thousand people were trapped on the foreshore in the town of Mallacoota, where towering columns of smoke turned day to night and nearby fires caused waves of "ember attacks".





Victoria authorities said later Tuesday that Mallacoota and a nearby town remained cut off, but the life-threatening fire front had finally passed. "I understand there was a public cheer down at the jetty when that was announced," said Steve Warrington of the Country Fire Authority, echoing a palpable sense of relief at the slightest good news.





In some places Tuesday's blazes were so intense, the smoke so thick and the fire-provoked dry lightning storms so severe that aerial reconnaissance and waterbombing had to be halted. Australia's minister of defence said Linda Reynolds said three helicopters, one aircraft and two naval ships would be sent to the region.





The military is expected to conduct damage assessments and potentially provide those displaced with food, shelter and electricity and even evacuation. More back-up has also been requested from firefighters in Canada and the United States. Authorities said it likely that many of those trapped on the beaches would be forced to spend the night there. The picture was barely better in inland rural communities, where countless more people were displaced and forced into make-shift camps. - AFP, Sydney





Leave Your Comments