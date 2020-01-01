97.05% passed in Barishal board

Students of Barishal Government Girls high School cheering after hearing their result in Barishal on Tuesday afternoon. -AA



Result of JSC examination 2019 under Barishal Education Board declared on Tuesday as 97.05% passed. The examination held at 181 centers and 1,13,985 examinees from 1,714 institutions participated under BEB. Besides 3415 registered students dropped and 3366 examines failed, 42 including 12 females expelled in the JSC exam under BEB this year. However number of 4948 GPA-5 holders slightly increased this year than 4906 of last year under this board.





In JSC 2019 under BEB girls done better than boys as out of appeared 61,646 girl examinees 60,098 passed receiving 3148 GP-5 with 97.49 percent pass rate while out of appeared 52,2339 boys examinees 50,521 passed receiving 1800 GPA-5 with 96.53 percent pass rates . Out of 1,13,985 appeared examinees 1,10619 examinees passed with 4948 (4.34 percent) GPA -5, and 23,966 (21.03 percent) GPA-4, and 17,551 (15.40 percent) GPA-3.5, and 20,293 (17.80 percent) GPA-3, total 34,967 (30.44 percent) GPA-2 and total 9,164 (8.04 percent) GPA-1.







Sources said that no news of zero-percent pass rate from any institution this year. while 783 institutions scored cent-percent and 6 institutions below fifty-one percent pass rate of BEB in JSC examination under Barishal Board this year. Prof. Muhammad Yunus, chairman of BEB , claiming the JSC result as satisfactory explained that although number of the dropout examinees slightly increased, as well as total performance in the JSC exam hall under BEB were satisfactory.





Arun Kumar Gain, controller of examination BEB, said that cause of increasing GPA-5 proves that examinees became more attentive in education. Among the six districts under BEB Barguna district with 98.18 percent pass rate was best and Jhalakathi district with 95.09 pass rate was least in the division, he added.







- AA Correspondent, Barishal





