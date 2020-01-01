53 FF felicitated in Gopalganj

Gopalganj district Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Al Baki adorning a sash to a freedom fighter in Gopalganj district on Tuesday. -AA

As a part of the celebration of the Victory Day on December 16, a felicitation program was held with the coordination of Surjo Shishir Foundation in Gopalganj on Monday. A total of 53 freedom fighters (FF) were felicitated by the initiative of Gobra Union Parisad Chairman Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury Tutul.





Additional Deputy Commissioner (education and ICT) Abdullah- Al-Baki was the chief guest in the program and adorned sashes to the freedom fighters. The program was presided over by the president of Gopalganj district Awami League and zilla parishad chairman FF Chowdhury Emdadul Haque. Gopalganj Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Sadikur Rahman Khan was present in the program with other guests. - Mizanur Rahman Manik, Gopalganj

