54.88-lakh students to get books in Rangpur division

Over 54.88-lakh primary and secondary level students will get 3.95-crore pieces of new textbooks while celebrating the National Textbook Distribution Festival-2020 on New Year's Day in Rangpur division on January 1st. Officials said preparations have been completed to distribute the books among students at primary and secondary level educational institutions in all the eight districts of the division amid festivity.





The Divisional Office of the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will organize the main book distribution function on Zila School premises in the city with its Divisional Director Professor Dr. AKM Sirajul Islam in the chair. Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Islam will distribute new textbooks among students in the function as the chief guest, reports BSS. The Divisional Office of the Directorate of Primary Education will arranged book distribution functions at Radhaballav Government Primary School (GPS) and Dhap Chikleybhita GPS in the city with is Acting Divisional Deputy Director Khondker Md. Iqbal Hossain in the chair. Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan will distribute new textbooks among students in the function as the chief guest.





District Education Officer Roksana Begum, District Primary Education Officer Shahjahan Siddique, Headmaster of Rangpur Zila School ARM Mizanur Rahman and Headmistress of Rangpur Government Girls' High School Farida Yasmin will attend these functions.





Similarly, the Deputy Commissioners, District and Upazila Secondary Education and Primary Education Officers and Upazila Nirbahi Officers will inaugurate the festival in other seven district and 58 upazila headquarters of the division. Officials concerned said three crore 95 lakh 13 thousand and 575 pieces of new text books will be distributed among 54 lakh 88 thousand and 811 students of primary and secondary level educational institutions in Rangpur division. Professor Dr. AKM Sirajul Islam said two crore four lakh 81 thousand and 434 books will be distributed among 14 lakh 18 thousand and 844 secondary level students in the division.





Some three lakh 35 thousand and 687 Dakhil level students will get 51 lakh nine thousand and 465 books and four lakh 10 thousand and 14 Ebtedayee level students will get 29 lakh 14 thousand and 438 books.





Six lakh 19 thousand and 414 new textbooks will be distributed among 46 thousand and 881 SSC Vocational level students and 56 thousand and 250 books will be distributed among three thousand and 785 Dakhil Vocational level students.





