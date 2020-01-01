Saudi-Qatar relations: Icebreaking or ice-melting?

King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

While many call the recent signs of rolling back and de-escalation of the rift between Qatar and Saudi Arabia is icebreaking, many more feel that further erratic steps are needed before it could be called as icebreaking. Quartet nations led by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut off ties with Qatar in 2017 and imposed an air, land and sea blockade over demanding Qatar stop propelling the Muslim Brotherhood, a religiously conservative political group in Egypt, take the international broadcaster Al Jazeera off air for they accused it of fanning the Arab revolts and stop funding terrorists and fostering closer ties with Iran, charges Qatar strenuously denies.







Thirty months later Doha still standing tall and seems like not capitulate to any of the quads demanded. Instead, it's been a catalyst for change for the entire nation, proven to be far more resilient. Earlier many expected Qatar will go on its knees and plead for the blockade to be lifted. The sudden and unexpected crises were short-lived. Within days, other countries made up for the shortage, kept the shelves full. In reality, the siege on the country accelerated the pace of self-sufficiency while before the embargo nearly about 80 percent of Qatar's food requirements were sourced via bigger Gulf Arab neighbors, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with only 1 percent being produced domestically and even imports from outside the Gulf States usually crossing the now-closed land border with Saudi Arabia. Qatar, which has a population of 2.7 million people, is largely dependent on imports of foodstuffs to meet its needs.





Once known as an arid desert, a reflectivity symbol of the silence of the rolling sand dunes in the outskirts of Doha, now seen with hundreds of flocks of metal structure greenhouse glinting in the scorching sunlight or headlight to give testimony to the success of fast-expanding farming Qatar had undertaken after the block was imposed, producing hundreds of tonnes of pesticide-free organic fruits and vegetables every day while targeting to produce 20,000 to 30,000 tonnes of vegetables on a yearly basis. Following block, 'Made in Qatar' brand became an obsession because of the country no longer wants to be under dependable solely on the neighboring supplier. It is worthy to note that only six percent of Qatar's land is arable at present.





Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, which have imposed a blockade on Qatar since June 2017, officially participated in the Arabian Gulf Cup football tournament took place in Doha last month. The football tournament was won by Bahrain but many believes that politically the ball is still in the court of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is carrying a blurred image within the region and beyond due to unjust Saudi led war in Yemen, gross human rights abuses in the kingdom, the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, and the recurrent terrorist attack in the oil facilities besides typical warlike confrontation with Iran.







Turning off the argument of winning and losing, admittedly, all the stakeholders in this conflict have been suffering losses in every passing hour. The real estate market has seen a dip, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME)&small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs)on both sides, countries have been most venerable. While it is unlikely that the blockade will end any time soon, thirty months after it began, it is ironic that the despairing measures taken by Saudi Arabia and the UAE to isolate Qatar have instead had a boomerang effect on their countries. It is high time to keep the egotism aside. Saudi can alone hang or hold the unity of the entire GCC.As per as GCC is concerned, Saudi requires to step first in order to prove its leadership role, if not the hegemonistic role. 2022 FIFA world cup is just looming nearby; Qatari Emir on Tuesday (16/12/2019) approved 2020Budget with 5-year-high expenditure yet making a modest surplus, reflecting unhindered development projects across sectors such as new housing for nationals, food security and those in the free and special economic zones.





The writer is a columnist and blogger

