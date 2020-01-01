Taiwan passes law targeting China

Tsai Ing-wen

Taiwan's legislature on Tuesday passed a law aimed at blocking political interference from China, less than two weeks before presidential and legislative elections. The approval of the the Anti-Infiltration Law follows accusations that China is strongly backing candidates from the main opposition Nationalist Party, including providing campaign funds and mobilizing support on social media.





President Tsai Ing-wen is favored to win a second term in the Jan. 11 election, an outcome that would likely intensify China's economic, diplomatic and military pressure over her refusal to accept its insistence that Taiwan is a part of China. China cut ties with Tsai's government shortly after her 2016 election and has sought to isolate it diplomatically while ramping up its threat to use force to annex the self-governing island republic. - AP, Taiwan





Leave Your Comments