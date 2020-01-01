Swift's 'Little Women' moment

Taylor Swift

While promoting her latest film in theatres, 'Little Women', at the New York premiere of the film, 29-year-old Emma Watson spoke to Variety, comparing Taylor Swift's current copyright battle with Scooter Braun's Big Machine Label Group to the moment when Jo March, a character played by actress Saoirse Ronan in the film, asks for the copyright to the novel she wrote.





"It's about believing in yourself and knowing your worth and owning your worth. Right now, the Taylor Swift situation is a great example of, you know, you're young and you're talented and someone wants to buy your work, but having ownership at the end of the day is super, super important because you don't know what someone's going to decide to do with that," Emma told Variety.





As per People, Emma compared both situations to the game of Monopoly, saying the way to win is for everyone to own stuff. Taylor had accused Braun and Scott Borchetta on social media in November, alleging them of blocking her from using her old songs in an upcoming Netflix documentary and for a special performance of a medley of her most popular tracks at the American Music Awards unless she complied with their demands.





The label then issued a statement of shock at the singer's "misinformation", and that battle finally ended in Taylor being able to play her numbers.

Leave Your Comments