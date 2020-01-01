Karisma Kapoor's road to relevance

Karisma Kapoor is all set to make her digital debut in Balaji/Ekta Kapoor's 'Mentalhood', a supposed comedy about the madness of motherhood in which she will be paired with Dino Morea. The two actors have worked together before in the ill-fated feature film 'Baaz: A Bird In Danger', which was a thundering flop. During the same year (2003), Karisma made an effort to consolidate her doddering career by playing the lead in a long-running television series 'Karishma: The Miracles Of Destiny', which was another huge disaster. Nine years later, after marriage and two children, Karisma made an effort to make a comeback to big-screen acting in Vikram Bhatt's reincarnation saga 'Dangerous Ishq'. The project, which featured her in four roles, was also a thundering flop. No more was heard of her acting plans since, except in interviews where she would talk about how she was "considering" various film offers.
