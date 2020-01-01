Kangana's timely outburst

With tiresome regularity, Kangana Ranaut comes out against her film fraternity each time she has a film up for release - this time it is Ashwini Iyer Tiwary's 'Panga'. Calling out her colleagues, Kangana said, "They are the most scared human beings I've ever seen. They are sissies. They are cowards. They're spineless people. That's why they bully outsiders; they bully girls because they are cowards. And I feel there is really no hope for them. We need to stop projecting them as icons, we need to stop projecting them as our torchbearers, and we need to see them for who they are." The industry, which has taken a collective decision to not react to Kangana's periodical tirade, has kept its cool. However one of the actors whom Kangana had lashed out against in the past, said, "By now, her modus operandi is clear. Provoke while doing promotions in the hope that some of us would react and provide some publicity to her and her film. But sorry, we are not biting the bait."

