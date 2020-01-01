Maradona to visit BD as BFF's guest: Salahuddin

Diego Maradona

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona is expected to visit Bangladesh in 2020 as a part of Bangabandhu sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary celebration, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Kazi Salahuddin confirmed on Tuesday at the BFF house in the capital.





But the president did not specify exactly when he (Maradona) will come to Bangladesh. This year's sixth edition of the Bangabandhu Gold Cup will be dedicated to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







"Maradona will come here as BFF's guest to be part of the celebration but it is yet to be decided when he would come," BFF president told reporters on Tuesday. He added that when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be free, BFF will invite Maradona in Bangladesh. Earlier, country's leading sports marketing company, K-SPORTS became the title sponsor of the forthcoming Bangabandhu Gold Cup International Football Tournament 2020.







Six countries including Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Laos, Sri Lanka, Cambodia and hosts Bangladesh are expected to take part in the meet. The draw will be held on January 4. The tournament will kick off from January 15 to 25 at Bangabandhu National Stadium.





