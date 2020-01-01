PDB defend V-Day volleyball title

Power Development Board (PDB) celebrates after winning the Victory Day Volleyball title against Bangladesh Navy in the final at the Shaheed Nur Hossain National Volleyball Stadium on Tuesday. -BVF

Power Development Board (PDB) defend the Walton Victory Day Volleyball title beating Bangladesh Navy by 18-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-20, 15-8 points in an exciting final at the Shaheed Nur Hossain National Volleyball Stadium on Tuesday.





Bangladesh Army finished 3rd beating Bangladesh Air Force by 25-19, 21-25, 25-22 and 25-17 points in a place deciding match at the same venue on the day. Senior Operative Director of the meet's sponsor Walton Group FM Iqbal Bin Anowar was the chief guest at the day's closing function and later he distributed prizes. General Secretary of Bangladesh Volleyball Federation Ashiqur Rahman Miku was also present on the occasion.





Harshit was adjudged the best attacker, Al Amin named as the best setter and Mohsin was adjudged the best Libero of the tournament. Ten teams including holder Power Development Board (PDB), runners-up Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Army, Titas Club, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Police, Fire Service and Civil Defense, Bangladesh Jail and BKSP took part in the ten-day meet.





