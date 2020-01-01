'Still a lot of fire': Sharapova accepts Brisbane wildcard

Maria Sharapova will open her 2020 campaign in Brisbane International. -Twitter



Former world number one Maria Sharapova said Tuesday she still had "a lot of fire" as she attempts to resurrect her career after an injury-plagued 2019. The five-time major winner will open her 2020 campaign in Brisbane after being awarded a wildcard by organisers in preparation for the Australian Open later in January. "To be fair when I was younger I never saw myself playing past 30," the 32-year-old Russian told reporters in Brisbane. "But I still feel there is a lot in me to give. I still have a lot of fire in me and I am big competitor." Sharapova has not played since a first-round loss to career-long rival Serena Williams at the US Open in August. She has slipped to 133 in the world rankings after a 2019 season ruined by a shoulder injury which limited her to 15 competitive matches.





"As long as the shoulder stays healthy and my body allows me to, I hope there is a lot of time left for me," she said. Sharapova won the Brisbane title in 2015 and joins a high-class field for next week's event spearheaded by Australia's world number one Ashleigh Barty and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka. - AFP, Brisbane





