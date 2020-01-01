Bangladesh Police seal Fed Cup semis spot

Bangladesh Police Football Club celebrating after scoring a goal against Saif Sporting Club in the 3rd quarterfinal match of the 31st Federation Cup Football Tournament at Bangabandhu National Stadium in the city on Tuesday. -BFF

Underdog Bangladesh Police Football Club booked the semifinal of the TVS 31st Federation Cup Football Tournament after knocking strong Saif Sporting Club Limited out of the tournament with a dominating 3-1 goals win in the 3rd quarterfinal match at Bangabandhu National Stadium here on Tuesday.





Bangladesh Police, who finished runners-up of the Group A, confirmed the semis spot in their maiden entry in the Federation Cup. They made a shaky debut as they were humiliated by Dhaka Abahani Ltd with a 0-4 goals defeat but made a strong comeback in their 2ndand last group match by thrashing Arambagh KS by 3-1 goals.





In the day's 3rd quarterfinal, American forward Rivera Sidney Adam netted twice and local forward Mohammad Bablu scored one goal for Bangladesh Police FC while Kyrgyz midfielder Murolimzhon Akhmedov scored the consolation goal for Saif SC. Forward Mohammad Bablu opened account for the Bangladesh Police in the 31st minute by a half volley inside from the box, utilizing a header of American forward Rivera Sidney Adam, off a free-kick by Kyrgyz defender Artur Muladzhanov (1-0).





Just few seconds before the half-time, Sidney doubled the margin by a powerful long distance shot, capitalizing on a long cross of Bangladesh Police captain cum midfielder Nazmul Islam Rasel in the stoppage time of the first half (45+1 minute) (2-0).





After the half-time, Bangladesh Police continued their domination over Saif SC and took its fruit in the 52nd minute. Sidney sealed the victory for Police scoring his 2ndand the third goal for the team with a simple tap-in shot from the danger zone, off a cross from Montenegrin forward Luka Rotkovic (3-0). Just three minutes later, Saif SC got a chance to reduce the margin as they were awarded free-kick by referee Mizanur Rahman due to handball. Kyrgyz midfielder Akhmedov made no mistake to score by an eye-catching direct free-kick in the 55th minute (3-1). After achieving the feat, the team Manager of Bangladesh Police FC and Additional IGP Sheikh Mohammad Maruf Hasan announced an incentive of Taka 2 (two) lakhs for the Bangladesh Police team.







Bangladesh Police FC: Arifuzzaman Himel, Arif Khan Joy, Khan Md Tara, Nazmul Islam Rasel, Laskov Antonio, Luka Rotkovic, Rivera Sidney Adam, Md Isa Faysal, Artur Muladzhanov, MS Bablu and Mohammad Swadin.







Saif SC Limited: Pappu Hossain, Yeasin Arafat, Rahmat Mia (Imran Hasan Rimon), Riyadul Hasan Rafi, Jamal Bhuiyan, Emery Bayisenge, Sazzad Hossain, Murolimzhon khmedov, Foysal Ahmed Fahim, Denier Andres Cordoba and Jahangir Ergashev.

Leave Your Comments