Cumilla remain in BBPL playoffs race with dramatic win

Cumilla Warriors pacer Abu Hider running towards Mujeeb Ur Rahman after winning an exciting Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) match against Chattogram Challengers at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday. -BCB

Cumilla Warriors kept their Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) playoffs hopes alive after they got over the line by the narrowest of margins to claim an important win over table toppers Chattogram Challengers by three wickets on Tuesday.





Cumilla captain Dawid Malan led from the front yet again and injected life into Cumilla's BPL campaign with a match-winning knock while Mujeeb Ur Rahman held his nerve to struck boundary in the final ball to assure Cumilla's third win of the tournament in a nerve-shredding, jaw-dropping match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Despite losing the match Chattogram remained on top in the point table while Cumilla held the fifth place with four matches still to go. In a match that saw fortunes fluctuate till the dying moments, Chattogram scored 159 for six. Cumilla surpassed the target in the final ball of the match. Malan was the difference with the bat and held his nerve to seal an exciting victory.







The match should have never gone down to the final over. But a combination of poor shot selection, slow batting and a discipline bowling in the final overs by Chattogram bowlers particularly Rubel Hossain kept the game alive till the end.







Needing 16 runs off the last over bowled by final over specialist Liam Plunkett made a shaky start as Malan took single in the first delivery. Cumilla needed sixes from the remaining five balls, and Abu Hider frustrated Plunkett with a four and a lofted six in the next two balls as the equation came five from three balls. But Plunkett came back strongly with single of the fourth ball followed by the runout of Malan. Three run of one ball, fresh Mujib successfully dug out the final delivery with a match winning boundary to trigger wild celebrations around the ground. Abu Hider was unbeaten on 12.





But Cumilla were helped toward the finish line thanks mainly to their captain Malan who struck 74 off 51 balls -overcoming a dramatic batting collapse. But the contest seemed to go out of Cumilla's hands when Cumilla lost their three middle order batsmen in space of 10 balls. Sabbir Rahman, Wiese and Mahidul Islam Ankon all fall and failed under pressure. A target of 160 would not bother for most of the teams in T20 cricket specially in BPL, but the Chattogram bowlers made Comilla sweat on a cool afternoon to reduce them to 70 for three.





Opener Robiul Islam Robi was not as effective with a 19-ball 17. His opening partner S van Zyl led the charge with couple of fours but once he too fall. Soumya Sarkar lost his composure, charged to Ziaur and was promptly hold by Mehedi Hasan Rana. But there were important contributions from Sabbir Rahman (18 off 15 balls) and Malan in the middle. The duo made 64-run stand where most of the credit went to player of the match Malan. He struck five fours and four massive sixes.







Cumilla required a difficult 24 from the final 12 balls in pursuit of the target for victory, but Mehedi Hasan Rana kept his cool and conceded just eight runs in the penultimate over. Abu Hider hit six and four in the final over to make the equating easy, but it was veteran rMalan, who was the main architect of the victory.





Earlier asked to bat first, veteran Ziaur Rahman produced an unbeaten astonishing late onslaught 34 0ff 21 as Chattogram were able to overcome a middle order meltdown to post a challenging total despite Mahmudullah and Imrul Kayes' unavailability. He smashed four huge sixes in his entertaining knock.







Chattogram seemed to be taking the game away with Lendl Simmons (54) and Junaid Siddique (45) involved in substantial partnerships. But they all fell, and when the total reached to 116/4, the game had become wide open.



