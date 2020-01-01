Dollar eases on track for smallest return in 6 years

A man displays US dollar notes after withdrawing cash from a bank in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 9, this year. -Reuters



The dollar dipped to a near three-week low against the yen in thin year-end volume on Tuesday as investors favored riskier assets, led by renewed optimism about global growth. The greenback was off 0.2% at 108.64 against the Japanese yen, the weakest since Dec. 12 and on track for its third straight session of losses.





The dollar index .DXY, which measures the currency against a basket of rivals, was a shade weaker at 96.695. On Friday, the index had suffered its biggest one-day fall since March, which left its gains for the year at about 0.5%, compared with returns of 4.4% in 2018. It is now on track for the smallest rise since 2013.





Encouraging news on the Sino-US trade deal boosted risk sentiment in currency markets overnight. The White House's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, on Monday said the US-China Phase 1 trade deal would likely be signed in the next week, but said confirmation would come from President Donald Trump or the US Trade Representative. - Reuters, Sydney





