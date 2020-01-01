Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn in Lebanon, left Japan over 'injustice'

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. CEO Carlos Ghosn speaks during their 2008 Initiation Ceremony at Roppongi Academy Hills in Tokyo, Japan, on April 1, 2008. - AP

Nissan's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn said Tuesday from Lebanon that he was not fleeing justice but instead left Japan to avoid "injustice and political persecution" over financial misconduct allegations during his tenure leading the automaker.





Ghosn had been released on bail by a Tokyo court while awaiting trial but was not allowed to travel overseas. He disclosed his location in a statement through his representatives that did not describe how he left Japan, where he had been under surveillance. He promised to talk to reporters next week.







"I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied, in flagrant disregard of Japan's legal obligations under international law and treaties it is bound to uphold," the statement said.







Japanese media quoted prosecutors speaking anonymously who said they did not know how Ghosn had left. Ghosn, who is of Lebanese origin and holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian passports, was arrested in November 2018 and was expected to face trial in April 2020.







Prosecutors fought his release, but a court granted him bail with conditions that he be monitored and he could not meet with his wife, Carole, who is also of Lebanese origin. Recently the court allowed them to speak by video calls.

Japan does not have an extradition treaty with Lebanon. It is unclear what steps authorities might take. Ghosn has repeatedly asserted his innocence, saying authorities trumped up charges to prevent a possible fuller merger between Nissan Motor Co. and alliance partner Renault SA.







He has been charged with under-reporting his future compensation and breach of trust. During his release on bail, Ghosn had been going daily to the office of his main lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, to work on his case, except on weekends and holidays. - AP, Tokyo





Leave Your Comments