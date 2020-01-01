Global stocks end 2019 close to record highs

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, December 17, 2019. -Reuters

Global equities drifted on Tuesday while the dollar ended 2019 on a subdued note following a buoyant year of stock market gains, driven in recent weeks by hopes of an imminent US-China trade deal. MSCI's global share index was treading water but is on track for a 24% rise in 2019 - the index's best performance in almost a decade.





In Europe, equity markets were mixed, with Britain's FTSE slipping 0.4% while France's CAC was little changed in thin trading. Germany's DAX was closed. Bourses in Asia also diverged. China mainland stocks gained 0.4% after data showed manufacturing activity in the world's second largest economy expanded for a second straight month in December.





The data added too optimism that trade tensions were easing between Beijing and Washington after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday a Phase 1 deal would likely be signed in the next week. He cited a report that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He would visit the United States this week. "This is the second print above 50 since the PMI dropped into contraction in May this year and could be early tentative signs of stabilisation of the sector," MUFG's Lee Hardman wrote in a note to clients.





"It is worth remembering however that the Phase One trade deal (which has not even been officially signed) has only recently become a more certain prospect and that it may still take some time for a rekindling of sentiment and investment to be reflected in the economic data."





China's gains built on Monday's rally, which was driven by a combination of strong retail sales growth and hopes that a new benchmark for floating-rate loans could lower borrowing costs. - Reuters, London





