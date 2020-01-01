Published:  01:41 AM, 01 January 2020

Biman makes Tk 2.18b profit

The national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines earned profit of Tk 218 crore (2.18bn) in the fiscal year 2018-2019. This was revealed during Biman's 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held at its headquarters at Balaka Bhaban on Monday evening, a press said on Tuesday. The airline has earned a net profit of Tk 218 crore in the last fiscal year after paying all taxes, it said.

Biman's board of directors chairman Air Marshal (retd) Muhammad Enamul Bari presided over the AGM while it's managing director and CEO Md Mokabbir Hossain and company secretary Kazi Atiqur Rahman were also present on the occasion, among others.

