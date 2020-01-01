President, PM wish success

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday issued separate messages on the occasion of month-long 25th Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF-2020) that begins today at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, adjacent to Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).





Both the President and the Prime Minister wished the trade fair a grand success. In his message, President Abdul Hamid extended his sincere greetings and congratulations to all the participants, including local and international companies, exporters and importers, and organizers.





He said a specific action plan has been taken with a view to turning Bangladesh into a middle income country by the year 2021 and a developed one by 2041.





The President said, "I think that the Dhaka International Trade Fair would be able to play an important role in implementing this multi-faceted economic plan and for rapid development of the economy." He said DITF has been recognized as a popular annual fair due to large collection and diversity of products and participation of entrepreneurs from home and abroad. The trade fair creates bond among manufacturers, dealers, marketers, exporters and importers that has a direct role in generating domestic and foreign investment and product diversification, he added. Abdul Hamid hoped that this year's Dhaka International Trade Fair will be more vibrant and festive with mass participation. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said Dhaka International Trade Fair is a great platform for fostering ties among exporters, importers and entrepreneurs and exchanging of their experiences.





By participating in the fair, she said, industrial and consumer producers can display and market their products, show quality, design and packaging of the products in one hand, while on the other hand they have the opportunity to expand their domestic and international trade by establishing connection. She said, "Dhaka International Trade Fair will generate huge interest and enthusiasm among the domestic and foreign participants, which I believe will play a direct role in bringing diversification of products of the country. It also plays a key role in product identification and marketing as well as making trade negotiation successful in international forum."





The prime minister believed that the Dhaka International Trade Fair will play an important role in attracting domestic and foreign investment in the development perspective of the country.

