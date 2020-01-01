e-commerce now populer in BD

Online shopping is a new phenomenon in the country. Now everything is available online from bus tickets to grocery items. Buying and selling flats, electronic items, smart phones and latest fashion dresses are very common through online.







Many people are collecting their day to day necessary items through online. It is now easy to shop online instead of going to shopping malls or markets crossing long traffic jam on the roads and high ways. E-commerce site operators reach goods to the door steps after getting an order.







With the tremendous development of digital activities the e-commerce sales expanded a lot recently in the country. According to a latest report by a German company the size of e-commerce sales in Bangladesh crossed $1 billion mark. This is very encouraging report. Currently, the e-commerce market size in the country is$1.6 billion and it would double within next four years, the report pointed out.







Many youths particularly newly graduates earn handsome amount of money through various activities online. They have opened hundreds of websites and portal for selling and providing various services online.







Even few years back people in Bangladesh were not very much habituated with digital devices. But now they have become very enthusiastic in availing almost every digital opportunities. The density of mobile phone use in the country supports this information. Therefore, it is not surprising that the e-commerce sale in Bangladesh crossed one billion dollar mark.





According to the report by German online portal Statista, in terms of e-commerce revenue, Bangladesh is ranked 46th in the global ranking. The market size in Bangladesh would double and reach $3 billion by 2023, the report predicted. According to the Statista report, the online fashion market in Bangladesh is currently worth $598 million and it has the prospect to reach up to $1.24 billion by 2023.





Electronic products amounting to $457 million and furniture and appliances worth about $196 million are sold online. The online sales of furniture and appliances would go up to $352 million after four years.





Online sales of toys and hobby products stand at $260 million and it can almost be double to $442 million by 2023.

Some people involved in the business, however, are a little bit skeptical about the exact figure of the existing e-commerce market. But they are also very much hopeful about rapid development of the sector in coming years.

."Maybe, the market has the potential but right now this is an overestimation," said a former president of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services.





However, he acknowledges that online shopping has grown tremendously in recent times. The e-commerce market encompasses the sale of physical goods via a digital channel to an end-user. Purchases via desktop computers and mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets are also included.





The United Nations also sees Bangladesh as a fertile ground for e-commerce growth. "Bangladesh is fertile ground for e-commerce to take root and benefit companies and consumers alike," said a high official at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in July this year.





Industry players say the growing smartphone penetration with 4G network and rising purchasing power of consumers are propelling the e-commerce industry across the world, and Bangladesh is not out of the market.





They observed that the industry should be thankful to the Information Communication Technology Division for its enormous support extended to the sector in the last five years. Some online shop owners only consider selling physical goods as e-commerce.







In reality, services such as rideshare, app-based food delivery, and e-ticketing are all part of e-commerce. Calling doctors and other medical professionals home using online platforms and buying medicines and taking delivery are also very much part of e-commerce.





Bangladesh has laid down an exemplary digital foundation and is striving to prepare its citizens for the digital future, an UNCTAD assessment of the country's readiness to engage in e-commerce shows.The entire world is moving towards digital age. Newer technologies are coming in the market. Bangladesh should not remain behind the progress taking place every day in this arena.





We hope that more people will come in the e-commerce business and get benefit from the latest innovation in digital devices.

Leave Your Comments