2019: An eventful year for CU

Chittagong University (CU) was eventful throughout this year. The university has been repeatedly headlined for numerous events including the change of the vice-chancellor, the BCL committee and the concussion, the demand for Chaksu elections, the allegation over admission test and protest of the improvement examination candidates and the silver win of CU student at the SA Games.





Throughout the years, the change in Vice-Chancellor's position was the center of discussion. 'Who's going to be the next vice-chancellor?'-discussion began before the expiry of Vice-Chancellor Dr Iftekhar Uddin Chowdhury on 14th June.







However, UGC gave the responsibility of carrying out the duties of Vice-Chancellor on June 13th to Prof Dr Shirin Akhtar After completing this responsibility for 4 months and 25 days, Dr Shirin Akhtar was given full responsibility of the Vice Chancellor.





Before the expiry of the vice-chancellor UGC found irregularities of around Tk 120 million against Prof Iftekhar Uddin Chowdhury in the academic year of 2018-19. Besides, the former vice-chancellor was accused of breaking the rules of UGC and recruiting 134 third and fourth grade employees on a permanent and temporary basis on December 2018. In March of this year, there were allegations of the appointment of 23 more officers. On August 22 this year, the ACC has summoned 46 people including CU Registrar and Dean to investigate allegations of irregularities. Besides, Dr Iftekhar was quite criticized for taking over the responsibility of his established Bangabandhu chair.





There were accusations including error in the admission test questionnaire of 2019-20 academic year, allegation of not forming separate question for a part of the examinees and low marking in some units were also criticized throughout the year.







The admission seeking students who attended the improvement exam and had placed in the merit list couldn't get admission though they were protesting for a long time. The admission test and admission system was sharply criticized. A four-member inquiry committee was formed to check the admission test on November 14, but no conclusion was made.





After 28 years, the Daksu election raised the concern for the student parliamentary elections of universities across the country. As a result, students and student organizations have been seen organizing movements and sending memorandum demanding student parliamentary elections. Former Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftekhar Uddin Chowdhury formed a five-member Chaksu policy review committee, but no progress was made on the Chaksu election.





The CU Chhatra League's committee was abolished on December 6, 2017. Although the committee was abolished to avoid internal turmoil, this branch of the Chhatra League continued to engage in regular clashes due to grouping politics. After a long period, to bring discipline in this non-leadership branch, a two-member primary committee was announced on July 14 this year. However, after 5 months, the BCL leaders were disappointed with the absence of a full committee.





At least 17 times in 2019, the CU Chhatra League got involved in clashes between themselves. At the beginning of the year, several groups of the Chhatra League clashed six times in February. At the end of the year, the Branch Chhatra League was involved in clashes at least four times in November. Police also filed a weapon case against the Chhatra League activists after searching in halls because of multiple clashes that triggered a clash from the React of Laughter on Facebook in March this year. At least 30 people were injured at the strikes called by several CL sides against the incident. This is the biggest clash of the year. Also, 14 leaders of the organization were expelled for different period for various offenses. In November 20, CL activist Morshedur Alam Rifat was expelled for on year for allegedly beating a disabled student.





About 50 years after its establishment, the construction of the Chittagong University boundary wall started in the 2015, but the work was stopped after the change of the vice-chancellor. The administration was silent even though the locals had stopped work by threatening to kill AKM Mahfuzul Haque, the caretaker engineer of the university and threatening the contractor organization. It is alleged that many officials of the university have been involved in the seizure of the university land and stopping the construction of the boundary wall. CU students were sexually assaulted 11 times this year. Most of this happened on the moving bus. Besides, the allegations were raised against a university official, a guard, a intruder and a BCL leader. In November, sexual harassment allegations were raised four times.





Cu female students brought movement several times of the year against the housing crisis. Finally, after 4 years of inauguration, the operation of 'Janonetri Sheikh Hasina Hall' was inaugurated on 12 November by CU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shirin Akhtar. The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the hall over video conference on October 8, 2015.





On 22 October, the Central Chhatra League prohibited the boggy politics during admission test and also warned about going on rigorous action if it fails. Although there was ban over posters, occupying boggy and boggy politics from the central unit but some boggy based groups disobeyed the ban. The CU Chhatra League Committee and the Central Chhatra League expressed their disappointment over the matter.





The university administration conducted raids in residential halls at least seven times this year in fear of clashes. Locally made weapons have been found in every time a search has been carried out. The search was conducted twice in November in residential halls.





The first reunion of alumni of Chittagong University was held in this year. All the former batch students from the first batch participated in it. About ten thousand students participated in the two-day event held on November 21 and 22.

CU's central debate organization, Chittagong University Debating Society (CUDS), has won ten champions and 7 runners-up titles for the year.





Bangladesh team won silver medal in the 'Kho Kho' event of the 13th South Asian Games (SA Games) in Kathmandu, Nepal. The team was comprised of three students from CU's physical education and sports sciences, Milton Bom, Sunil Tripura and Lalorinkom Bom.





Among the achievements, CU student Rafah Nanjiba Torsa's "Miss World Bangladesh-2019" winning and Torsa's representing Bangladesh in the Miss World-2019 competition again brought CU's name in the front. There was glorious event like the appointment of CU student Amit Shaha in Google and also depressing event like kidnapping of CU gold medalist Emdadul Haque, while he was at CU for viva.





In the anthropology department of CU, without the decision of the Academic Committee, there were allegations of allowing 11 students to participate in the exam. There was movement , 6 point demand including change in ordinance and shutting down institute incident by some students against the decision to allow some students for exam who were failed previously in Forest and Environment Institute. Professor Danesh Mia, the director of the institute, was charged with preparing the question paper for the admission test of the 2015 and his nephew got chance in the same department in that year.





Following the hunger strike and allegations of the Chhatra League leader, Professor Rahman Nasir, Director of the CU Research Cell, was relieved from his post. On students demand and movement for the resignation of the Provost of CU Shahjalal Hall, Prof Sultan Ahmed was removed from the post. In addition, this year students protested for reformation of shuttle train as usual. Arrival of rail minister in CU and adding modern train for CU, allotment of bogies for the shuttle and hopes given for rehabilitation of the University Route from Bot-tali were completed and the railway renovation completed.





