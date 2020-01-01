Australia fires: Military to be deployed to help rescue effort

Australian military aircraft and vessels will be deployed to help emergency services in the fire-ravaged states of New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria. Thousands of people fled to beaches in the south-eastern states on Tuesday as emergency-level fires spread.





In Mallacoota, Victoria, around 4,000 people sought shelter on the coast. Two more people have been confirmed dead in NSW, bringing the fire-linked death toll to 12. Authorities say four people are missing in Victoria and another in NSW. "We've got literally hundreds, thousands of people up and down the coast, taking refuge on the beaches," said Shane Fitzsimmons, commissioner of the NSW Rural Fire Service.





Fitzsimmons said it was "the worst fire season we have experienced here in NSW". Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Defense Minister Linda Reynolds have agreed to send military aircraft and vessels at the request of the Victorian government.





The Australian Defense Force will send Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft and navy vessels to Victoria and NSW, the two worst-affected regions. The military is expected to provide humanitarian assistance and carry out evacuations if needed in the coming days.





The US and Canada have also been asked to provide "specialist aviation resources" to help the emergency effort. The bodies of the latest victims - believed to be a father and son - were found in the town of Corbargo in NSW. In Mallacoota, the local fire service said a change in wind direction had taken the worst of the fires away from the town.

"I understand there was a public cheer down at the jetty when that was announced," said chief officer Steve Warrington.





Around a dozen "emergency-level" blazes stretch across NSW and Victoria. Several holiday spots along the coast have been cut off and the main road in the region - the Princes Highway - has been closed. Temperatures exceeded 40C (104F) in every state and territory at the start of the week, with strong winds and lightning strikes bolstering the flames.





Meteorologists say a climate system in the Indian Ocean, known as the dipole, is the main driver behind the extreme heat in Australia. Residents fled to the beach or took up shelter in fortified homes when they heard the warning siren go off at 08:00 local time on Tuesday.





"It should have been daylight but it was black like midnight and we could hear the fire roaring," said David Jeffrey, a local business owner. "We were all terrified for our lives." The fire was kept back from the shore, where firefighters had gathered for a last line of defense, by the change in wind.





Victoria's state emergency commissioner Andrew Crisp told reporters there were "4,000 people on the beach". Many of those trapped on the beach could be forced to spend the night there. Fire chief Warrington said there had been "significant property losses" across the entire East Gippsland region in the past days.





Authorities said bushfire had destroyed 43 properties in Gippsland, where more than 400,000 hectares have been burned. Hundreds of massive blazes have destroyed millions of hectares in the eastern states of Australia since September.





Residents in the NSW holiday towns of Bermagui and Batemans Bay also fled on Tuesday morning to the waterfront or makeshift evacuation sites near the shore. Locals told the BBC they had "bunkered in" as the front approached, raining ash on the beaches. "It was bloody scary. The sky went red, and ash was flying everywhere," said Zoe Simmons in Batemans Bay. - BBC





