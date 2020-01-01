US Embassy to remain closed today

According to a US Embassy press release sent to The Asian Age on Tuesday, the US Embassy in Dhaka including its consular section will be closed on Wednesday on the occasion of New Year's Day. The American Center, with the Archer K. Blood American Center Library and the Education USA Student Advising Center will also remain closed on the day. However, emergency services for US citizens will continue to be available. Emergency services for US citizens will continue to be available. For emergency services for US citizens while the Embassy is closed please call 5566-2000 and ask for the duty officer.

Leave Your Comments