Atiqul, Taposh file nominations

Awami League candidates Atiqul Islam and Fazle Noor Taposh have submitted their nomination forms for Dhaka North and South city corporations respectively to vie for mayoral posts in the city elections. Other aspirants contesting the posts of mayors and councillors in Dhaka city elections have also submitted their nomination forms. Candidates and their supporters thronged the Election Training Institute in Agargaon and Muktijoddha Sadek Hossain Khoka Community Centre in Gopibagh, the offices of election officers in Dhaka North and South, on Tuesday, the last day of nomination submission. BNP fielded Tabith Awal and Ishraque Hossain as mayoral candidates for the bifurcated Dhaka City Corporation. The forms can be submitted until 5pm on Tuesday. The banks in the city will remain open until then for the candidates to deposit their fees.





"We asked for strict adherence to the election code of conduct. We'll receive the nomination form only if they abide by the rules," Dhaka North Assistant Returning Officer Nazrul Islam told bdnews24.com. "Those candidates entering with more than five people accompanying them have been sent back while some of them were warned."





"We're quite active in following the election code of conduct. We haven't received any complaints as of now. We'll take necessary actions if someone defies the law," said Dhaka South Assistant Returning Officer Matiur Rahman. The candidates cannot bring more than five people with them while submitting the nominations, cannot hold any showdown or bring out a procession, said the election officers.





