Record 15 lakh Indian visas to BD citizens in 2019

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das with three freedom fighters who have got five-year multiple Indian visas. -Collected

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das on Tuesday said 15 lakh Indian visas were issued to Bangladeshi people in the year of 2019, which is a record for India.





Riva Ganguly Das came up with the information after presenting five-year multiple visas to three freedom fighters at Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) at Jamuna Future Park in the capital.







IVAC and Indian High Commission in Dhaka arranged the program to celebrate the mega numbers of visa issuing.

Indian High Commissioner said, "At present, Indian visa-issuing system has been improved and become easier. Normally, 7-8 lakh Bangladeshi citizens would have Indian visa in the past years. But, this year, 15 lakh visas have been issued due to its easy system."





"It is necessary for the two countries to maintain men-to-men communication. India has opened 15 visa centers across Bangladesh. We are happy that Bangladeshi people are now easily getting Indian visas." The Indian envoy also said, from now, travelling to Sikkim has been opened for Bangladeshis. As a result, Bangladeshi tourists can enjoy the beauty of Himalayas.







Smoother bus and train communications between the two countries will increase number of Bangladeshi tourists to Sikkim, she hoped. Mentioning that the number of Bangladeshi tourists is increasing every year in India, Riva Ganguly said many people go India for shopping during Eids and marriage ceremony, many go for business, many go for treatment, education and travel purpose. A lot of visa application is being submitted to the Indian visa centers daily.







Earlier, Riva Ganguly Das handed over the landmark visa (Visa no: 15,00,000, 15,00,001, and 15,00,002 ) with passport to three freedom fighters. They are: Dr Nur Mohammad Mallik, Dr Shafiqul Islam and Md. Atiur Rahman. Atiur Rahman told this correspondent that he is very happy for getting a five-year multiple Indian visa. "I am grateful to Indian High Commission for providing me the visa," he added.







Bangladesh and India will cooperate with each other to commemorate the upcoming anniversaries of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 2020; 50 years of Bangladesh's War of Liberation; and the establishment of India-Bangladesh bilateral diplomatic ties in 2021.









