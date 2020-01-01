Be more expat friendly

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday directed all Bangladesh missions abroad to improve their consular services in extending services to the expatriate Bangladeshis.





"Be more attentive in extending consular services to the expatriates alongside upholding Bangladesh's image abroad," a foreign ministry statement quoted him as saying in a letter to ambassadors and heads of Bangladesh missions in foreign countries.





The minister, it said, referred to initiatives to install 24-hour hotline, embassy apps, and complaint box to improve consular services in missions abroad. But he said embassy officials must also look into the expatriates' problems with a humane point of view and take necessary actions to resolve them in quickest possible time, reports BSS.





The minister told the mission chiefs that he was ready to extend all cooperation in considering their opinions for further improving the consular services to assist the expatriates.





Momen simultaneously asked officials of the missions abroad to create fields of cooperation with their respective host countries to explore ways for their assistance in creating skilled human resources for Bangladesh to attract foreign investment and create employment in the country.





